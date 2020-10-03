CHEAT SHEET
LA Kings Fire Mascot After Sex-Harass Claim
The man who played the Los Angeles Kings’ mascot, Bailey the lion, has been fired by the hockey team two months after being sued for sexual harassment for a second time. Tim Smith is accused of firing a member of the Kings Ice Crew cheerleading squad when she complained about his behavior—and continuing to prey on her when she was hired back. ESPN reports he settled a 2017 lawsuit by a man who alleged that Smith grabbed his rear end in an elevator. “We are not in a position to provide further details or comments on this matter due to pending litigation,” the team said in a statement.