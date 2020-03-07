Lakers’ LeBron James Says No to Playing Without Fans Amid Coronavirus
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has come under fire for saying he would not play behind closed doors if the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic spreads in the U.S. The NBA sent a notice to all 30 teams Friday, warning them of the possibility that closed-door games could become a reality to stop the spread of the virus. “We play games without the fans?’ James said after the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Staples Center. “I ain’t playing. I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.” The NBA said there were no imminent plans to postpone or close any games to fans.