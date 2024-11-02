‘L.A. Law’ and ‘Dharma & Greg’ Actor Alan Rachins Dead at 82
Actor Alan Rachins, known for starring in a string of ’90s cult classics across TV and film, has died. According to reports, he was 82. Rachins’ wife, fellow actor Joanna Frank, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died of heart failure in his sleep Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rachins’ career kicked off in the mid-1970s with bit roles in TV movies. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he was cast as Douglas Brackman, Jr. in the legal drama L.A. Law, lasting eight seasons with the help of his TV producer late brother Steven Bochco. Frank also landed a role on the show, playing his feuding spouse, and Rachins went on to have an acclaimed career that including a long-running role in the sitcom Dharma & Greg, appearing for 18 months in the musical revue Oh! Calcutta, as well as appearing in the cult classic, Showgirls, receiving several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations throughout his career.
