L.A. Man in Custody After Threat to ‘Do Like a School Shooter’ if Biden Wins: Report
A Los Angeles man has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening a mass shooting if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday. Citing sources, the Times said the unidentified man was arrested by a task force of federal agents and local law enforcement. He allegedly posted a video on Instagram saying, “If Biden gets in, I’m just going to do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats.” It’s not clear if investigators have found evidence that he intended to carry out an attack. “The FBI is aware of the reported threats, and we’re working with our partners,” an FBI spokeswoman said in a statement that didn’t provide any further details.