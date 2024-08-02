L.A. Olympics Boss Showered His Mistresses With Lavish Gifts and Range Rovers
PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR
It’s reportedly long been an open secret in Hollywood that Casey Wasserman, the entertainment mogul and chairman of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was separated from his wife after striking up a relationship with a flight attendant—but a new report in The Daily Mail alleges that the affair was just one in a long string of indiscretions carried out by Wasserman. The tabloid spoke to at least 11 people, including several of his paramours, who detailed what they said were Wasserman’s womanizing. They alleged there was a “pattern” of lavish gifts he would shower mistresses with including Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie, and often a Range Rover. The women he took up with included assistants, his former secretary, and at least one other flight attendant, the Mail reported. “He’s super lavish with gifts,” one source said. “Part of how Laura [Ziffren Wasserman, his wife,] would find out about affairs is she’d see women with her same handbag, her same clothes, the same car, because he would just buy the same stuff for everybody.” Wasserman did not return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.