This Caviar-Infused Eye Serum Is Formulated to Resculpt Your Eye Region

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I remember the day I unboxed my first supremely luxe beauty editor gifting. I’ll never forget how I felt when Valmont’s decadent DetO2x Cream (a product I still love) arrived at my doorstep. I raced to TikTok, as one does, expecting to blow viewers out of the water with such a steep price tag. That price tag, FYI, was $300, a number that La Mer’s Moisturizing Soft Cream rivals by $80.

Shortly thereafter, as I’ve dived deeper into the luxury and prestige beauty space in my writing career, elevated giftings have become more common. From the $455 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask (which I proudly use nightly), to the $555 Cellcosmet Ultracell Intensive treatment system, I pinch myself daily as I roam through heaps of high-grade skincare that I can apply whenever I choose. That said, I felt like I’d seen it all. That is, until recently.

I was invited to the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills for an intimate breakfast celebrating the launch of La Prairie’s latest product—Skin Caviar Eye Lift. The lavish affair was hosted by acclaimed British facialist Adeela Crown, who gave the beauty editors and content creators in attendance an in-depth demonstration of how to use the new formula. The silky elixir is made of caviar infinite, caviar micro-nutrients, and La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex. Putting her signature eye massage to work (see below), Crown us how to re-sculpt and firm the under-eye area using the Skin Caviar Eye Lift and gentle massage.

“It’s the first eye serum that targets skin ligaments in the eye area to holistically re-sculpt eye contours—by lifting, firming, and smoothing,” said Dr. Daniel Stangl, Director of Innovation at La Prairie. “Clients looking for these types of benefits in the eye area as well as reducing the appearances of fine lines and puffiness will benefit from this formula. La Prairie’s mastery of caviar science has allowed us to develop high-performing anti-aging active ingredients, which work on skin’s architecture to volumize the skin.”

La Prairie The Skin Caviar Eye Lift Serum We all know caviar as one of the most extravagant treats to eat, but what exactly does it do for your skin when applied topically? Apparently, a lot. Not only do caviar extract and caviar oil help lock in hydration thanks to containing high levels of amino acids, fatty acids, and DHA, but they also may help with skin laxity and hyperpigmentation. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 570 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 570 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I’ve only been testing the eye serum for a couple of weeks, but some reviewers say they’ve seen a significant improvement in fine lines and under-eye bags in as little as a month. A $570 serum is certainly a splurge, but if you’re looking for a caviar-infused skin treat with proven skin-enhancing benefits, you can’t go wrong with La Prairie’s latest serum. All that’s missing is a side of crème fraîche!

MORE FROM SCOUTED: