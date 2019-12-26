L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing 8 Cases Against Harvey Weinstein
Los Angeles County prosecutors are now reviewing eight sexual assault cases against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is scheduled to stand trial for rape in New York next month.
The district attorney’s office said it received four cases each from the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments—two years after the agencies launched their investigations into the movie mogul. No charges have been filed in California, but sources told the Los Angeles Times authorities could act before Weinstein’s New York trial is over. On Tuesday, Variety reported that two of the Los Angeles cases were submitted within the last few months and haven't been previously reported.
In Manhattan, the 67-year-old Weinstein is facing charges that he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. The proceeding is scheduled to begin Jan. 6 and is expected to last two months. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty, claims any sexual activity was consensual.