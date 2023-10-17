L.A. Rams’ Derion Kendrick Arrested on Illegal Gun Charge

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested on a gun possession charge in a traffic stop hours after the team defeated the Arizona Cardinals. The bust comes two years after Kendrick was arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on a gun rap—which was reportedly expunged after he completed a diversion program. Rams coach Sean McVay said he was waiting for more details before determining how Kendrick’s status would be affected. “But I also know that life isn’t perfect,” McVay said. “I’ve certainly made my mistakes, and [I’m working on] how can we continuously educate guys on how to avoid these and then also understand all the layers that are involved in a situation like this before kind of dive deep into having an opinion and passing judgment.”
