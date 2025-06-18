L.A. Residents Using Unlikely Bezos App to Fight ICE Raids

Los Angeles-area residents have turned a doorbell app against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities carrying out deportation raids in their neighborhoods.

Forbes reported that the Neighbors app, used for Ring doorbells via Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, has been converted into an ICE warning system—where users share photos, videos and other information about suspected ICE operations in the area.

The app originally served to help residents find missing packages, pets and report petty crimes in the area, allowing them to include footage taken from their Ring doorbell cameras as well. However, use of the app reportedly increased around June 7 on the heels of L.A.'s mass protests against ICE arrests.

Los Angeles-area residents have converted the Neighbors app into an ICE warning system. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“It was very grassroots and it’s become a tool being used by people just trying to help keep neighbors safe,” one Southern California resident told Forbes.

Bezos is among several tech billionaires, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and former “First Buddy” Elon Musk, who have made very public displays of allegiance to President Donald Trump by attending his inauguration after donating $1 million to his inaugural fund.

According to former and current staffers at the Washington Post, which is under Bezos’ ownership, the billionaire Amazon founder has also started meddling with the revered newspaper’s operations, gutting its opinion section to be more friendly to MAGA-leaning takes.

However, how far Bezos is willing to bend the knee to appease Trump remains to be seen, with CNN reporting that a furious Trump called Bezos when Amazon attributed price increases to the Trump’s tariffs.

President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day guests included Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. Pool/Getty Images

Trump ignited widespread condemnation after he sent Marines and National Guard troops to the city without the authorization of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, the escalation has since died down, with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass lifting a curfew for residents as protests have petered out, the Associated Press reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (left) and Gov. Gavin Newsom have both condemned Trump for sending the National Guard and Marines to California in response to ICE protests. MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Still, residents have remained vigilant, using the app as a tool to document arrests, with one social media reportedly commenting, “Ring Camera is saving so many families’ lives and proving citizens are being harassed and beat up.”

Another app user warning of potential ICE agents in a local park wrote, “Just trying to keep everyone safe.”

Trump announced June 12 on Truth Social that there would be a pause on ICE raids directed at hotels, restaurants and agricultural operations because the “very aggressive” raids were hurting business. However, that order was quickly usurped by another order on Monday from the Department of Homeland Security informing authorities that raids should continue as planned, reported the Washington Post.