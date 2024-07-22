Here’s Why Dermatologists and Beauty Editors Are Obsessed With This $25 SPF

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While I’m not saying I’m proud of it, I’ve never been a religious sunscreen user. While I do stay indoors most of the time (bring on the gloomy fall weather, please!), sunscreen is a key step in my skincare routine when I’m going to be in the sun—especially during vacation. The last sunburn I got in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, stained my back for months, so lesson learned.

Given that I’ve never been a diehard sunscreen enthusiast, I’ve never had a solid favorite. I recently got into the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Spray SPF 50 because it has such a unique summer scent of Cheirosa ’97, and it applies effortlessly. Of course, I’ve used the viral Vacation Sunscreen Classic Whip SPF 30 because what kind of beauty writer would I be otherwise? But when it comes to the face, it wasn’t until my first Candela Matrix Pro radiofrequency microneedling treatment that I found my go-to sunscreen.

The team at Candela sent me off with a goodie bag filled with post-microneedling care must-haves: Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion and my new go-to SPF, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Sunscreen-Gentle Lotion.

"Mineral sunscreens like La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen-Gentle Lotion have zinc or titanium dioxide, which are active mineral ingredients that protect the skin from UV rays," explains Beauty Villa Vergara founder Dr. Mariana Vergara, who performed the three-session radiofrequency microneedling treatment on me. "They sit on the top of the skin and reflect the UV radiation, acting like a physical barrier. These types of sunscreens are recommended for sensitive skin or for its use after treatments like microneedling radiofrequency."

Aside from being post-procedure-approved, Vergara says that this affordable sunscreen, which targets both UVA and UVB rays, is an especially solid option for users with oily skin, thanks to the inclusion of lipo hydroxy acid, which can help keep breakouts and shine at bay. “[Lipo Hydroxy Acid] is a derivative of salicylic acid, and it can renew oily skin,” she says. “It also contains vitamin E, which is a great antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals,” she says.

Given Vergara’s approval, along with hundreds of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, I knew I had a winner in my hands—and after using it consistently for a few weeks, I understand the hype. Not only did it protect my skin from the sun post-treatment (when the skin is extra sensitive to light), but my makeup went on extremely smoothly over the SPF—and it stayed in place for hours.

I’ve gone on to take it with me everywhere, but the product was really put to the test on my birthday when I stayed at the stunning Casa Del Mar in sunny Santa Monica. I slathered on the SPF from head to toe and spent the day lounging by the pool, with an early evening seaside stroll on the sand before dinner. Despite the hot temps, I piled my makeup on strong over the gentle sunscreen. To my surprise, the SPF helped keep my makeup looking smooth and velvety (no excess shine!) throughout the day, and I was left with not a burn in sight.

Three months after regular use, I’ve decided that not only does the non-greasy SPF protect my face and body, but it truly does serve as a remarkable makeup primer as well, which is one less product I have to pack with me when I travel. I may not use this SPF every single day, but when I do reach for a sunscreen, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Sunscreen-Gentle Lotion is the one I grab.

