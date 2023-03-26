This Acne Treatment Single-Handedly Cleared My Milia Bumps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have struggled with milia my whole life—I’m pretty sure it's from the dirty and sweaty headbands I would wear for softball games and never washed, but we won’t talk about that. In case you’re not familiar with milia, it’s a benign skin condition that results in small white bumps. It’s often caused by dead skin, sebum, and flakes becoming trapped in the pores, but can also stem from using comodogenic products that clog the pores.

On top of milia, I also struggled with picking at my acne instead of treating it properly and leaving it alone (even though I know better!) because I was never able to find a way to get rid of the stubborn acne deposits under my skin, especially on my forehead. On day, I was scurrying through Target as one does, when I came across a bundle of the La Roche-Posay Cleanser, Toner, and Effacla Set. I had seen the Effaclar treatments on TikTok before, but was skeptical to give it a try since it was $30 for the one 0.7 fl oz tube. But because the bundle was $30, I decided to pick it up and give it a try.

It turns out this acne and pore de-clogging formula was worth every penny and more. This spot treatment helped reduce acne blemishes, pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads, and because it’s formulated with 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, it gently exfoliates.

I read online that you could use it as an all over treatment (I don’t reccomend this for those with sensitive skin though), which is exactly what I did, and within 10 days I saw those pesky white bumps start to fade. Flash forward to a month later, and they’re virtually gone. If you’ve been looking for a way to treat congested pores, stubborn blackheads, and milia without extractions or a visit to the derm, I can’t reccomend La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar skincare line enough.

