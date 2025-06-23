L.A. Sheriff’s Department Apologizes for ‘Offensive’ Post on Trump’s Iran Attack

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deleted and apologized for a post relating to President Trump’s attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The post on the official social media channels of the LASD referred to the “tragic event” and said the department was monitoring the situation. “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” it read, according to KTLA.

On Sunday, the department deleted the post and issued a formal apology acknowledging that the message was "offensive and inappropriate," made "in error," and not reflective of Sheriff Robert Luna or the agency's stance.

In its statement, LASD emphasized that as a law enforcement body, it does not address foreign policy or military action, and that its mission remains centred on public safety and serving its diverse communities.

“We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight,” it said, in part. “As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities.”

LASD also confirmed plans for an internal review to determine how the message was published and said it would enhance its social media protocols.

It also said it was increasing patrols in the area. “At the moment, there are no known threats to Los Angeles County. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations throughout the county,” a statement read.

Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025—his decision to bomb Iran remains the subject of intense debate among his MAGA base.

More than a third of the nearly 400,000 Iranian immigrants in the country live in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, according to the Migration Policy Institute. A 2021 study from Brandeis University found that some 565,000 Jews live in Los Angeles, making it the second-largest Jewish community in the U.S.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin warning that, while no specific credible threats have been detected, the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment” as a result of the American attack on Iran.