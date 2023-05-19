L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Ordered to Reveal Their Gang Tattoos, Rat Out Other Members
GANG WAR
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office finally appears to be cracking down on gangs—not on the streets, but in their own ranks. The Los Angeles Times reported that Sheriff Robert Luna on Thursday ordered 35 deputies suspected of membership in two “deputy gangs” to comply with an order from the county Inspector General, which demands they appear for questioning, reveal any gang-related tattoos, and name names of other gang members. The order comes amid an effort by department higher-ups to crack down on membership in the Banditos and Executioners deputy gangs, whose activities include domineering individual police stations and “rituals that valorize violence,” according to a special counsel report. Banditos members’ tattoos allegedly feature a skeleton wearing a sombrero and bandolier, according to the Times, while the Executioners sport a skull with Nazi iconography and an assault rifle.