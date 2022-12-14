LA Deputy Investigated After Radio Allegedly Captures Sex on Duty
HOT MIC
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is reportedly being investigated after apparently having sex while on duty and accidentally broadcasting some of the tryst by inadvertently switching her radio on. TMZ obtained audio from the alleged incident which could be heard on the LASD’s frequencies over the weekend. It’s said the rookie deputy was working at the Men’s Central Jail on the night of the incident. In the recording, what sounds like a dispatcher can be repeatedly heard telling the deputy she has an “open line” as moaning sounds are broadcast. In another clip, the deputy could be heard saying: “You’re gonna rip my underwear!” Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an internal investigation has been launched into the incident that will also seek to establish if the man heard on the radio was a member of the force.