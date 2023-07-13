L.A. Deputy Caught on Cam Punching a Mom in the Face as She Held Her Baby
WTF
The Los Angeles County sheriff has flagged the case of a deputy allegedly punching a mother as she held her child for potential criminal charges, deeming it “completely unacceptable.” The incident—which was captured by body-worn cameras—took place in July 2022 when deputies pulled over a driver they suspected of being intoxicated, with several children and their mothers on board. As one of the women resisted officers’ attempts to remove her baby from her arms, one deputy punched her repeatedly in the face, footage shows. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday that he had asked the county district attorney’s office to weigh criminal charges against the unnamed deputy, the Associated Press reported. He said he also notified the FBI.