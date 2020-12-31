L.A. Socialite Charged With Murder in Crash Death of 2 Boys

Read it at Patch.com
A Los Angeles socialite was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two young brothers dead. Rebecca Grossman, 57, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon, is accused of speeding through an intersection, running over 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother, Jacob, and then driving on another quarter-mile until her engine conked out. Grossman, who was arrested the day of the Sept. 29 crash, pleaded not guilty and could face up to 34 years in prison if convicted.