LA Teen Embarrassed by Elon’s ‘Crazy’ Public Lusting Over Her

Tech mogul Elon Musk has been roasted for a “crazy,” if not creepy, take on Danish deportation laws by a teenager he publicly lusted over.

The Tesla CEO and DOGE reject was enjoying some mid-afternoon X posting on Sunday when he decided to chime in on the predicament of Audrey Morris, a teenage high school student from Los Angeles, who briefly faced deportation from her adopted home, Denmark.

Musk, 54, himself a father of at least 14 children, wrote: “8 or above level hotness should get an exemption.”

Musk's unsolicited take on the teen's predicament. Elon Musk/X

He accompanied his message with a crying-laughing face, as if to suggest he was merely joking. However, Morris, who turned 19 in August, did not see the funny side.

Asked about her reaction to Musk’s post, she told the Daily Beast: “Yeah, it’s definitely crazy.”

She lamented that the case quickly became about her looks, not her academic achievements and record of volunteering, nor the fact that she grew up in the Scandinavian country.

“I wasn’t surprised [by Musk’s input], I guess you could say, because from the beginning, the second that my case was kind of made public, it has been about appearances and because, ‘oh, she’s blonde and she’s white!’ And so the thing he said in of itself wasn’t shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely...I was floored.”

Audrey Morris turned 19 in August. Audrey Morris

Morris noted that Musk could have chosen to be constructive in his remarks. Instead, he opted for a take that some commentators labeled “pervy” and “crazy.”

“It would’ve been really cool if he commented something like, ‘Oh wow, look how many academic things she’s reached,’ or whatever. That would’ve been great. It could have been so helpful,” she said.

Keen to look on the bright side, she added: “[But] if this just at least brings it to the attention of anyone who cares, then I’m fine with being embarrassed a little bit. That’s okay.”

Morris moved to Denmark when she was 9. Audrey Morris

Morris escaped immediate deportation, being given a residency permit that lasts for 10 years. However, she was denied citizenship, even though her American mother and 15-year-old brother had it granted.

Before her residence permit was sorted earlier this year, the prospect of Morris being deported was so real that she made contingency plans to return to the U.S., leaving behind her family and long-term boyfriend.

She has lived in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-biggest city, since she was 9 years old. “I have my grandparents and some friends in the USA. But Denmark is my home. One hundred percent. I am as Danish as a foreigner can possibly be,” she told Stifstidende in January.

Morris was in the country “as an accompanying child” of her mother, but her permit expired in June last year.

Her problems started when she moved into the dorms of her high school in a different city, Viborg, and changed her address. That was against the conditions of her temporary residency, which required her to have the same address as her mother, despite being a legal adult.

She has called for more “humanity” in the residency process. “Even in a tightly regulated system, there just has to be room for real people and real lives and not just paperwork, because a technicality literally changed my entire life,” she told the Beast.

Audrey Morris said she was "embarrassed" by Musk's comments. Audrey Morris/Facebook

Musk, meanwhile, faced deportation worries of his own earlier this year after he fell out with President Donald Trump.

After their rift intensified when Musk trashed his “Big Beautiful Bill” in June, Trump said he would “take a look” at sending the tech entrepreneur back to his native South Africa.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies,” the president said at the time.

He doubled down in a Truth Social post a month later, writing: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”