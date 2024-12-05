Cheat Sheet
CEO Killer Spent 10 Days in NYC After Grueling Bus Trip
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 9:16PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 9:06PM EST 
The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a fake ID to check into a local hostel, where he allegedly got flirty with a front desk attendant, which led him to be captured on security footage.
The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a fake ID to check into a local hostel, where he allegedly got flirty with a front desk attendant, which led him to be captured on security footage. New York Police Department

Cops believe the main suspect in the cold-blooded killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson rode a bus from Atlanta to New York City 10 days prior to the headline-grabbing incident—even more evidence that may point to premeditation of the grisly act. CNN reported Thursday night that the killer spent his days bouncing around the city before his shocking encounter with the insurance executive outside a New York Hilton early Wednesday morning, while a conference for the Minnesota-based health insurance giant was underway. The trip appears to suggest that the killer knew the conference was coming—he reportedly arrived at the Big Apple’s Port Authority bus terminal on Nov. 24 to prepare. According to Google maps, the ride takes around 17 hours. The suspect used a fake ID to check into a local hostel, where he allegedly got flirty with a front desk attendant, which led him to pull down his mask and get captured on security footage. Law enforcement officials told CNN that the suspect checked out of the hostel on Nov. 29, then checked back in on Nov. 30. The suspect paid cash for his hostel stay and also allegedly paid cash for Starbucks the morning of the shooting.

Scrubs Reboot in the Works At ABC
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 4:09PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 3:53PM EST 
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs."
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs." Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images

Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, is currently developing a reboot of the widely loved sitcom for ABC, Variety reported. Despite having a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio is reportedly carving out space for Lawrence to work on the show. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Variety adds that Lawrence will not be serving as the reboot’s showrunner if it gets fully greenlit. Cast members have also yet to be attached, and no other deals for the reboot are reportedly in place. Running for nine seasons between 2001 and 2008, Scrubs followed the daily hijinks of a hospital staff and starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn. A reboot of the show has been thrown around for some time, with Lawrence sharing at a 2022 ATX Festival panel, “We’re gonna do it, you guys know. If you ever have an excuse to work with people you want to spend time with anyway, run to it.” Lawrence also famously created or co-created series like Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking.

Read it at Variety

Keep Your Friends’ Skin and Hair Glowing All Winter Long With These Beauty Gifts
Published 12.05.24 12:00AM EST 
A woman holding up a small gift box. The box is a light red while the bow is dark red.
Avon

If you’re trying to pick up gifts for the loved ones on your list, here’s a tip: everyone appreciates the gift of softer and more manageable hair and skin. The Avon Company, North America has been in the beauty industry for over a century and stocks some of the trendiest skin care, fragrances, and personal care items on the market. These curated picks ensure your giftee will be glowing even on the dullest winter day.

This moisturizer tackles one of winter’s biggest annoyances—chapped lips. It has a hydration-boosting formula that counteracts dry air while visibly softening lips and adding a glossy hint of color.

Beyond Glow Lipcerin Hydrating Tinted Lip Care
Buy At Avon$20

Free Shipping

Cold air strips away the skin’s natural moisture, which leads to cracking and flaking. The Beyond Glow Serum uses vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier against colder temperatures and even out skin tone.

Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex & Niacinamide Serum
Buy At Avon$34

Free Shipping

This replenishing hair mist uses rice water—a popular traditional beauty treatment in Asia—to revitalize and nourish dull and damaged hair.

Organist Rice Water Moisture Replenish Hair Mist
Buy At Avon$24

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Was Secretly Separated From Wife
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 5:31PM EST 
Brian Thompson
United Health Group

The slain UnitedHealthcare CEO had a criminal record for drunk driving and was secretly separated from his wife for years before he was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to public records. Minnesota court filings show that in 2017 Brian Thompson was arrested and convicted on charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired, for which he received probation. In addition to legal troubles, the executive, who was gunned down in what NYPD has labeled a “premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack,” also seems to have faced recent marital issues. Based on property records, voter registration forms, and reports from neighbors, Brian and Paulette Thompson had lived in different homes less than a mile apart in Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the past several years, The Wall Street Journal reported. In 2018, Thompson bought a five-bedroom second house for around $1 million, while his wife’s residence remained in another house nearby, also worth about $1 million, based on Zillow listings and public records. Paulette Thompson told MSNBC her husband had received threats related to his company’s “lack of coverage” and said in a statement to a local Fox affiliate in Minnesota that his killing had left her and their two sons “shattered.” About 12 hours after his killing, someone made a bomb threat at his Minnesota home, but authorities did not find any evidence of explosives, TMZ reported. UnitedHealthcare and the Hennepin County District Court did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry about Thompson’s DUI.

Timothée Chalamet ‘Floored’ by Bob Dylan’s Reaction to New Biopic
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.05.24 9:08PM EST 
Published 12.05.24 6:07PM EST 
Timothée Chalamet speaks onstage during the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Timothée Chalamet thanked Bob Dylan for the shoutout after the legendary singer-songwriter praised his new biopic A Complete Unknown. “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob,” Chalamet posted on X. The film, set to be released on Dec. 25, stars Chalamet as a young Dylan. “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” Dylan posted on X. Though Dylan didn’t share if he’s seen the film yet, he did recommend the book the biopic is based off of. “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport,” he added. “After you’ve seen the movie read the book.” Dylan also gave a nod to the film’s title, A Complete Unknown, which references lyrics from Dylan’s 1965 song “Like a Rolling Stone.” “What a title!” he wrote.

HP’s Premium Photo Printer Is $70 Off for a Limited Time
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 12.02.24 4:12PM EST 
HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
HP.

It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, the brand’s premium at-home photo printer for $70 off. If you’re looking for a solid holiday gift that they’ll actually use, the deluxe multi-purpose printer is a great choice—especially for photographers and anyone who works from home.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
Buy At HP

The all-in-one printer is also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new printer. Best of all? For a limited time, score three months of Instant Ink with HP+.

Health Insurer Scraps Widely Hated Plan to Cap Anesthesia Coverage
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 12.05.24 5:16PM EST 
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield HQ
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

A top health insurance provider has scrapped a controversial plan to limit anesthesia coverage for surgical patients in at least one state. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer try to implement the much-ridiculed cap—which would have required patients to pay out-of-pocket for any anesthesia administered after their surgery went over an arbitrary time limit—on plans in Connecticut, the state’s comptroller, Sean Scanlon, shared Thursday. “After hearing from people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem,” he said in a statement. “I’m pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut.” The controversial plan was announced last month for customers in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri. The pending policy went viral on Wednesday, however, after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan in a “targeted attack.” It remains unclear if the cap will still go into place next year for New Yorkers or those in the Show Me State. Anthem is yet to say what drove it to pull its plan in Connecticut.

Read it at Axios

Italian Cops Discover Dark Reason for Nun’s Volunteer Jail Visits
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 6:38PM EST 
Brescia, Italy.
A Catholic nun was arrested in Italy as part of a mafia bust. Luc Claessen/Getty Images

A Catholic nun was among a group of 25 people arrested in Italy on Monday as part of a mafia bust for a laundry list of crimes that included extortion, drug trafficking, and money laundering. Anna Donelli, 57, of the Sisters of Charity Institute in Milan, volunteered at prisons around the city of Brescia—but a police investigation determined that her ostensibly spiritual services concealed a seedy criminal underside to her interactions with inmates, according to CNN. Prosecutors allege that she was “exploiting the very spiritual role she carried out” to run information back and forth between mob bosses and imprisoned foot soldiers for the infamous ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate. “She carried orders, directives, moral and material aid to associates, receiving in turn from the prisoners useful information to better plan criminal strategies,” prosecutor Francesco Prete said Thursday, according to CNN. Donelli’s cover story was that she was a liaison between prisoners and prison officials, in addition to refereeing soccer games at the prison. The anti-mafia operation that landed the nun and over two dozen other mobsters under arrest was carried out by over 300 officers and also resulted in the recovery of drugs, weapons, and the equivalent of nearly $2 million in cash.

Read it at CNN

L.A. Times Planning to Add AI-Powered ‘Bias Meter’ to Every Story

Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.05.24 6:26PM EST 
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder and CEO NantWorks, Leader of the Cancer MoonShot 2020, announces newest initiatives for Cancer MoonShot 2020 at Hyatt Regency Boston on October 26, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder and CEO NantWorks, Leader of the Cancer MoonShot 2020, announces newest initiatives for Cancer MoonShot 2020 at Hyatt Regency Boston on October 26, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NantHealth, Inc.

Billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, has announced his plans to launch a “bias meter” for all articles on the outlet’s website as soon as next year. Speaking to CNN’s Scott Jennings on his radio show, the media mogul explained the meter would allow readers to view different perspectives on a news or opinion article in real time and allow them to write or read comments on the subject matter. “What we need to do is not have what we call ‘confirmation bias’ and then that story, automatically, the reader can press a button and get both sides of that exact same story based on that story and then give comments,” Soon-Shiong explained. “Now I’m giving you some little breaking news here but this is what we’re currently building behind the scenes. And I’m hoping that by January we launch this.” The billionaire proceeded to explain his hope for the module in building “respectful disagreement” and starting a “conversation.” Following his announcement, the L.A. Times’ editorial guild released a statement in response writing, “the newspaper’s owner has publicly suggested his staff harbors bias, without offering evidence or examples” and that they value “an earnest search to understand all sides of an issue.” Soon-Shiong notably blocked the paper from publishing a Kamala Harris endorsement in October which was met with opposition from some staff.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

New Video Emerges of UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Suspected Killer
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.05.24 6:55PM EST 
A man in a brown jacket smiling.
The NYPD released a new photo of the alleged suspect on Wednesday. NYPD

The New York Post has published what it reports as new footage of the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In the surveillance video obtained from a cigar store on Sixth Avenue, the suspected gunman can be seen leaving a subway station at around 6:15 a.m., 30 minutes before the fatal shooting occurred in front of the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The Post writes that it appears the suspect was leaving the 57th Street subway station, which is nearby the hotel’s location. The report did not include comment from the NYPD surrounding the footage. The NYPD previously released photos of the alleged suspect on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some taken at a nearby Starbucks before the shooting and others seemingly showing him unmasked and grinning. The suspect has yet to be identified, but several clues have since risen including the purchase of a gun seemingly linked to that used in the shooting and a phone dropped at the crime scene.

Read it at The New York Post

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

Tsunami Warning After Massive Earthquake Hits Northern California
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 3:39PM EST 
A residential area is seen as a Pacific storm known as ‘Atmospheric River’ approaches northern California bringing heavy rains that could trigger widespread flooding, in Bolinas Bay, California, U.S., January 31, 2024.
California officials are responding to earthquake activity, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday morning, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for nearly 5 million people. The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PST west of Petrolia, California in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said. A 5.8-magnitude aftershock was recorded minutes later near Cobb, California, and several other apparent aftershocks between 2.5 to 4.2 magnitude followed. A tsunami warning issued for parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines, however, was called off by the early afternoon. California officials are responding to earthquake activity Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is said to be coordinating with local officials in Humboldt and Lake counties, where significant earthquake activity was reported. More than 10,000 Humboldt County customers are reportedly without power. While no damage has been reported in San Francisco, the city’s Bay Area Rapid Transit, announced it is experiencing significant service disruptions due to the earthquake.

Read it at CNN

Amber Heard Is Expecting Her Second Child
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 12:53PM EST 
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Actress Amber Heard has announced that she is expecting her second baby. “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a spokesman for Heard said Thursday to People. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.” Heard welcomed her daughter in 2021. “I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote in a post announcing Oonagh’s birth via a surrogate. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” Heard has never commented on who the biological father is. The actress relocated to Madrid, Spain after the highly publicized defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard told NBC News after the trial in 2022 that she was hoping to focus more on her growing family. “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers,” she said.

Read it at People

