L.A. Times Readers Vow to Unsubscribe After Non-Endorsement

Los Angeles Times readers are threatening to unsubscribe from the paper after its owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, reportedly ordered the editorial board not to endorse a presidential candidate.

Semafor reported Tuesday that the paper was ready to endorse Kamala Harris for president—it has endorsed the Democratic candidate in every election cycle since it resumed making endorsements in 2008—before Soon-Shiong shot them down.

The only reference to the presidential election in the paper’s lengthy endorsement list calling the 2024 race “the most consequential election in a generation. And we’re not just talking about the presidential race.”

This ignited the ire of some L.A. Times readers, who flocked to X to say they’re canceling their subscription.

“Just canceled my subscription, @latimes. WTF is wrong with you?” wrote screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer. She also posted confirmation of her cancellation.

Evan Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt on Sex and the City, said he canceled his subscription and urged others to do the same.

“I don’t need to spend $15.96/month to read only what Patrick Soon-Schiong allows the paper’s staff to publish,” he wrote on X.

“Just cancelled my 30+ year subscription to the LA Times. Will miss it but if democracy is not important to the times then the times is not important to me,” said user Andrew Levey .

Sports journalist Jemele Hill criticized the editorial board for going along with the non-endorsement.

“The cowardice of journalists during this time is so utterly disappointing. The very nature of this job is to disrupt and sometimes tell people the uncomfortable truth. That a paper like the LA Times has abandoned that responsibility sadly speaks to where we are,” she wrote .

Other users criticized Soon-Shiong directly.

Actress Maya Contreras tweeted a screenshot of Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulating Soon-Shiong on the purchase of the L.A. Times, and Soon-Shiong thanking him.

“Everyone should know that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is South African (like Elon Musk), a billionaire (like Elon Musk), and friends… with Elon Musk,” she wrote .

The Wrap