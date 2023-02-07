Tennessee Police Chief Fired Over Department-Wide Sex Scandal
COP CHOP
After five officers were fired and three more suspended in the wake of a sex scandal that rocked the La Vergne Police Department in rural Tennessee, the department’s chief was himself dismissed Monday, according to city officials. Prior to his termination, La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis had been on paid administrative leave but had contributed to an internal investigation late last year that did not name Davis as a participant in the illicit activity. A third-party investigator, hired by the city to probe what Davis knew about the rampant culture of unreported sexual trysts between officers in his department, and when, found that the former chief, with full knowledge of what was going on, failed to discipline the involved individuals. The move to axe Davis came after the female officer swept up in the scandal, Maegan Hall, who is accused of having sex with her colleagues both on and off the clock, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming that the chief had fostered an environment encouraging the misconduct, according to WTVF.