Some of the Best Linen Bedding Is on Sale for Labor Day
SALE OF YOUR DREAMS
Up until very recently, I avoided the idea of linen sheets. I'm very particular about what kind of fabric I want in bed and linen was just not on the list of approved materials. That was until I tried Bed Threads after this glowing review from Scouted contributor Courtney Leiva. If you're looking for a luxurious bedding experience that will make you forget all about cotton, Bed Threads is having a Labor Day sale that'll help.
Right now, take 15% off sitewide. That includes the brand's 100% flax linen bed sheets, duvet covers, and pillow shams as well as home goods like linen table cloths, sleepwear, and towels. You can even build a bedding bundle and outfit your entire bed with colors of your choice. It's a simple way to make your bed even hard to get out of.
