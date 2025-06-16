Why Everyone You Know Is Joining the Cult of Labubu

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s the era of Labubu, people, whether you like it or not. No, I’m not talking about Louboutins, but depending on the drop, they might set you back just as much. These fanged, furry little monsters with their mischievous grins and spiky smiles are popping up everywhere: hanging off of luxury handbags, starring in unboxing hauls, and selling out within minutes of new drops. What started as a niche designer toy has officially crossed over into a full-blown fashion phenomenon. Right now, Labubu isn’t just a cute plush—it’s the must-have accessory.

But how did this weird little monster go from art toy collectible to status symbol? Like many viral crazes, it’s a perfect storm of internet hype, limited drops, and post-pandemic comfort consumption. While many people simply attach them to their bags or backpacks, part of the appeal lies in the ability to customize them with miniature outfits and accessories. ADVERTISEMENT

Blackpink’s Lisa is credited with helping popularize the toy and is loud and proud about her obsession (she even decorated her Christmas tree with Labubus). Celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and Emma Roberts have all been spotted with Labubus. The dolls were even dripping in diamonds at the launch for the Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman jewelry collection. If you manage to get your hands on one, it’s a serious flex.

I first learned about Labubus sometime last year when a friend texted me about his plans to offload show tickets onto a “Labubu-having Zoomer” (derogatory). “What is THAT?” I asked. After he sent a screenshot of the ugly-cute creature, I realized I had a vague awareness of these little plush toys hanging off the sides of bags, but had never paid them much attention. (I even admitted that I thought they were just cheap little toys from the dollar store.) Little did I know they were on the verge of becoming a full-blown fashion phenomenon.

Labubu comes from The Monsters, a children’s book series by artist Kasing Lung, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Netherlands. The characters, including Labubu (who is a girl), are inspired by the Nordic folklore and myths that influenced Lung during his childhood. In 2019, Lung partnered with the Chinese toy giant Pop Mart to turn Labubu into a figurine, where it became a niche obsession for hardcore collectors. Over the years, its popularity exploded, and in 2024, Pop Mart’s revenue reached $1.81 billion, doubling its earnings from the previous year.

Each time Pop Mart releases a new Labubu, it sells out within minutes online, while fans queue for hours at brick-and-mortar stores across the globe. A single Labubu sells for $27.99 while an entire set of six costs $167.94. However, like many other viral items these days, you’ll find resellers flipping them for more than 20 times the original price on eBay or StockX. As one would expect, there are tons of fakes (“lafufus”) both online and in mall kiosks. This month, a rare, life-size Labubu sold for over $170,000 at auction.

I’m old enough to remember the frenzy over Beanie Babies, Tickle Me Elmo, Furby, and Cabbage Patch Kids—the kinds of toys that sparked mall riots and toddler tantrums long before TikTok and Instagram existed. Labubu feels like the natural successor to that legacy, although it operates in a different space, as it’s driven by the blind box model and fueled by social media virality, similar to Sonny Angel and Mini Brands.

Labubu’s keychain format has also played a major role in its rise, arriving during the height of the bag charm craze, when people began decorating their handbags in the spirit of Jane Birkin. From DIY bag chains to Coach’s viral cherry charm to miniature versions of Prada’s iconic nylon backpack, this wave of “Birkin-ifying” accessories created the perfect cultural moment for Labubu to thrive. It’s also part of a broader trend where collectibles like these are doubling as personal style statements.

While writing this piece, I began to understand the hype surrounding it. (I may have even enlisted a Labubu-obsessed family member to use her connections to track one down for me.) Like every viral obsession before it, Labubu’s reign will probably fade eventually. But in this particular moment, when we are all desperately trying to find both small doses of joy and creative ways to express ourselves, she taps into something oddly of-the-moment, and something a little sweet, too. Let this weird, adorable little creature have her time in the sun.

While Labubu dolls are primarily sold on Pop Mart, given their swift rise to fame, they’re hard to find right now. Fortunately, we’ve spotted authentic Labubu dolls (along with lots of Labubu-inspired options) on Stockx, Etsy, eBay, and even Amazon.

