Labubus are taking over the world—and the holidays. The fuzzy, fashionable toys with bunny ears and toothy grins debuted as the centerpiece of a new float in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Titled “Friendsgiving in Pop City,” the float featured a 16-foot pink furry inflatable Labubu alongside other characters from the Chinese retailer Pop Mart—the toy company known for its “blind box” collectibles and masterminding Labubu’s global dominance. Dancers in Labubu costumes shimmied, and Labubu-shaped confetti spewed from the float as it made its way along the parade route. “We set our sights on New York early on,” Emily Brough, head of licensing at Pop Mart Americas, told the New York Times. “It is the global center of art and culture.” Labubu was joined by several other new cultural touchstones at the 99th annual parade, including the debut of a “Stranger Things” float and a balloon featuring Derpy, a tiger character from “KPop Demon Hunters.” OK, but what about Sussie the sassy magpie?