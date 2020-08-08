Lachlan Murdoch Is Even More of a Right-Wing Ultra Than His Old Man

I guess it was always too much to hope that the blight on humanity that is Fox News would suddenly reform itself when its architect, Rupert Murdoch, departs this Earth.

That kind of magical thinking was based on the idea that the next generation of Murdochs would be more enlightened—enlightened enough to know the malignant effects of Fox News and enlightened enough to see those effects as a long-term liability to the business rather than a core asset.

Well, the next generation is now clarified in the form of one person, Lachlan Murdoch, and we can forget about enlightened. Lachlan is Rupert Redux, a young-ish man in full genetic regression.