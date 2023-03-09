Lachlan Murdoch Waves Off Dominion Lawsuit: Just a ‘Lot of Noise’ and ‘Politics’
‘POLARIZED SOCIETY’
Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch declared on Thursday that he has Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott’s back amid the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit rocking the conservative cable giant. Additionally, he brushed off the allegations made by Dominion Voting Systems that Fox News knowingly aired false conspiracy theories after the 2020 election. “I just think Suzanne Scott has done a tremendous job,” Murdoch said at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. There has been widespread speculation that Scott’s job is in jeopardy in the wake of damning texts and messages included in Dominion’s case. Murdoch also echoed the network’s response to the lawsuit, which goes to trial next month. “A news organization has an obligation… to report news fulsomely, wholesomely, and without fear or favor,” he stated. “And that's what Fox News has always done, and that's what Fox News will always do. I think a lot of the noise that you hear about this case is actually not about the law, and is not about journalism, and is really about the politics. And that's, unfortunately, more reflective of a polarized society that we live in today.” Liberal media watchdog Media Matters, meanwhile, trolled Murdoch with billboards outside the conference featuring the texts and emails dug up by Dominion.