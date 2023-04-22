CHEAT SHEET
Another Star from Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Lands in Hot Water
Less than one year after Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges involving child pornography and sex crimes against minors, another break-out star from the Netflix series Cheer—celebrity cheerleader La’Darius Marshall—has reportedly been suspended from the sport pending an investigation. Details about what sparked the probe remain unknown, but USA Today reports that USA Cheer and the U.S. All Star Federation have classified Marshall as temporarily ineligible to participate as they look into “a potential violation of the sport’s athlete protection policies.” Marshall appeared in both seasons of Cheer, the latter of which debuted last year; Netflix has yet to confirm a third season.