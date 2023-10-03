Lady Gaga Doesn’t Owe Dognapping Accomplice $500K, Judge Rules
RUFF JUSTICE
A judge ruled on Monday that Lady Gaga doesn’t have to give a cent to Jennifer McBride, an accomplice in the 2021 kidnapping of the singer’s pet French bulldogs. McBride filed a lawsuit in February, with her lawyer arguing that Gaga had committed a breach of contract by not honoring her $500,000 “no questions asked” reward for her dogs to be returned. McBride also sought an additional $1.5 million in damages, but a July order from the Los Angeles County Superior Court said the claim was “legally insufficient in its entirety” due to McBride’s “involvement in the theft.” Despite amending her complaint to argue that she was “in no way involved in the theft,” McBride’s case was finally closed on Monday with the court finding “nothing alleged in the [first amended complaint] changes this conclusion.” McBride pleaded no contest to charges of receiving stolen property last year.