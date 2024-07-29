CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    She Is Engaged! Lady Gaga Introduces ‘My Fiancé, Michael’ to French PM

    CITY OF LOVE

    Philippe Naughton

    Lady Gaga at the Sully bridge area during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty

    Lady Gaga has confirmed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky—in a roundabout way. The singer was greeted at an Olympic swimming competition in Paris by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who thanked her for her “stunning performance” at Friday's opening ceremony, where she sang the Zizi Jeanmaire classic “Mon Truc en Plumes.” Chatting with the youthful PM, Gaga introduced him to Polansky, saying: “This is my fiancé, Michael.” Attal himself posted footage of the encounter on TikTok. Gaga, 38, has been dating Polansky for more than four years and was pictured in April wearing a huge diamond ring, prompting speculation that they were to be married.

    Read it at Page Six