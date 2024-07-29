CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
She Is Engaged! Lady Gaga Introduces ‘My Fiancé, Michael’ to French PM
CITY OF LOVE
Read it at Page Six
Lady Gaga has confirmed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky—in a roundabout way. The singer was greeted at an Olympic swimming competition in Paris by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who thanked her for her “stunning performance” at Friday's opening ceremony, where she sang the Zizi Jeanmaire classic “Mon Truc en Plumes.” Chatting with the youthful PM, Gaga introduced him to Polansky, saying: “This is my fiancé, Michael.” Attal himself posted footage of the encounter on TikTok. Gaga, 38, has been dating Polansky for more than four years and was pictured in April wearing a huge diamond ring, prompting speculation that they were to be married.