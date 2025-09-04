Lady Gaga Postpones ‘Mayhem Ball’ Show Extremely Last-Minute

Pop superstar Lady Gaga pulled her Miami show at the last moment, citing strain on her vocal cords. Gaga’s Mayhem Ball was due to play the Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, having already performed at the venue twice this week. However, the singer stated that the show would have to be rescheduled at the last minute, after straining her vocals during Tuesday night’s rehearsal and Wednesday’s warmup. In an Instagram story, Gaga told fans in Miami, “Both my Dr. and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses. I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you, but I don’t want to risk long-term or permanent damage to my vocal cords.” Her Mayhem Ball world tour kicked off on July 16 in Las Vegas and runs until January 2026. Gaga’s next show is due to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. In her apology to fans, Gaga pointed out how her concert features fully live vocals. “There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night --and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.” The 28-song set runs for at least 2 hours and 15 minutes each night. The singer said, “I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show.” Her team is trying to reschedule the show. This week, Gaga dropped a brand new song, “The Dead Dance,” taken from the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, in which the musician has a cameo. The song’s music video was directed by Tim Burton.