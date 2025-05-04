U.S. News

Lady Gaga Reacts to Thwarted Terror Attack at Her Brazil Concert

IN THE CLEAR

The pop star’s team said they were confident in the security measures in place before and during the concert.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 3: Lady Gaga performs at Copacabana Beach on May 3, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live N

Lady Gaga had no idea there was an alleged plan to detonate explosives at her Brazil concert.

A spokesperson for the pop star said her team worked closely with local law enforcement in planning and executing the free concert, which drew 2.5 million fans to the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

But nobody bothered to tell her when there was a threat to the event—which she found out about via media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” her team said, according to Variety. “Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks... All parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

Military Police officers stand on an elevated platform as fans wait for the beginning of the free mega-concert of US pop star Lady Gaga at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 3, 2025. Brazilian police said Sunday they had arrested two people in connection with a foiled plot to attack Lady Gaga's packed mega-concert in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Daniel RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)
Over 2.5 million people flocked to the Copacabana beach on Saturday to watch Lady Gaga perform in a concert paid for the local government to promote tourism. DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian police said in a press conference on Sunday that it kept mum about the alleged bombing plot to “avoid panic” and “the distortion of information.”

The Associated Press reported that two people were arrested in connection with the plan to set off improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails at the concert.

A group that aligned itself with Lady Gaga’s fanbase, who call themselves “Little Monsters,” reportedly tried to recruit and radicalize participants for a coordinated attack.

Rio police secretary Felipe Cury said authorities believe that the suspects wanted to target the LGBTQ community, many of whom hail Lady Gaga’s songs as their anthem.

“They were clearly saying that they were planning an attack at Lady Gaga’s concert motivated by sexual orientation,” Cury said.

Lady Gaga effusively thanked her fans in a lengthy Instagram post after the concert.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” she wrote. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘60 Minutes’ Thumbs Its Nose at Trump With Scathing Segment
Julia Ornedo
SportsBill Belichick Benches 24-Year-Old GF Amid PR Nightmare
Erkki Forster
PoliticsMAGA Melts Down Over Trump’s ‘Disrespectful’ Pope Post
Emell Derra Adolphus
U.S. NewsAaron Rodgers Sparks Rumors He Just Got Married
Erkki Forster
PoliticsFetterman’s Plane Meltdown Resurfaces Amid Bombshell Report
Emell Derra Adolphus