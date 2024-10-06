Lady Gaga Says France’s Prime Minister Accidentally Revealed Engagement
HOUP-LÀ!
Lady Gaga conceded that the former Prime Minister of France accidentally revealed her secret engagement to tech investor Michael Polansky earlier this year when she and her beau were in Paris for her performance at the Olympic Games. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, told BBC chat show host Graham Norton on his The Graham Norton Show that Polansky proposed to her back on April Fool’s Day, initially making her think it was a joke. By the time they got to Paris in July for the Olympics, the 38-year old singer and actor had still kept her pending nuptials a secret, and then politics intervened. “The Prime Minister had his people filming us while they were saying hello and they caught me saying ‘oh this is my fiancé,’” she told Norton. “I was trying to keep it hidden but then they announced it to everyone.” Then-prime minister Gabriel Attal’s team did indeed post a video on TikTok where Gaga could be heard introducing Polansky as her fiancé in late July, which led to a flurry of media reports. Gaga took the screw-up in stride: “But that was kinda fun.”