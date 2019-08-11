CHEAT SHEET
Lady Gaga to Fund 162 Classrooms in Dayton, Gilroy and El Paso After Mass Shootings
Lady Gaga is funding a total of 162 classrooms across the three cities affected by the country’s most recent mass shootings. Gaga will fully support 14 classrooms in Dayton, Ohio, 23 in Gilroy, California, and 125 in El Paso, Texas, Gaga wrote in a Facebook post announcing the donation. On July 29, three people died in Gilroy after a white male opened fire at a food festival; a week later, 22 people died in El Paso when a white male opened fire at a packed Walmart; the next day, nine people died in Dayton when a white male opened fire at a popular center for nightlife. Both the Gilroy and El Paso shootings are now being treated as domestic terrorism by the FBI.
“In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” the singer wrote on Facebook. Gaga is making the contribution through her charity, the Born This Way Foundation, and DonorsChoose.org, an organization that allows individuals to directly fund classrooms.