Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Biden Inauguration After Trump’s Campaign Attacks
EDGE OF GLORY
Lady Gaga is going to get sweet, sweet revenge after being the target of Trump campaign attacks during the election—she will be performing the national anthem at the inauguration ceremony marking the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency, and the end of Donald Trump’s. The news was reported by Variety on Thursday morning. Gaga had Biden’s back during the election campaign—she appeared at a Pittsburgh drive-in campaign rally on Nov. 2 to urge voters to pick Biden over Trump. Ahead of that appearance, Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s communications director, wrote on Twitter that Biden appearing with “anti-fracking activist” Gaga showed his “disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA.” In response, Gaga tweeted: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.”