Lady Gaga’s Dad Bemoans Migrant ‘Mayhem’ Near His Ritzy NYC Restaurant: Report
‘BASICALLY TAKEN OVER’
In the city that never sleeps, Joe Germanotta is losing plenty over a “migrant crisis” that has largely been ignored by local officials. Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur and the father of one Lady Gaga, claimed to the New York Post that a group of around 500 migrants have “basically taken over” his neighborhood. Around six weeks ago, “that’s when all the mayhem began,” he said. Now, Germanotta alleges, there are “hookers… coming and going” while people “[play] music and [race] their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets” all night. “Most of the people in [my] building are owners,” he said. “They feel that this situation has affected their property values.” Germanotta has been known to grace the pages of the Post when he has a bone to pick; in 2020, he griped to the paper that one of his restaurants had lost 30 percent of its business because of a nearby population of homeless people. “We’re compassionate, but it affects our customers,” he said at the time. “When the homeless invade our areas, it becomes a less attractive place.” This February, he objected to the city in general, with a headline in the Post carrying his opinion that New York “smells like weed everywhere.”