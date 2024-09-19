Lady Gaga’s Dad Endorses ‘Pure’ Donald Trump for President
‘JUDAS’
The father of pop superstar Lady Gaga just endorsed Donald Trump for president. New York City restaurateur Joe Germanotta appeared on Fox News to offer his support to the Republican nominee over his Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris. “They are two vastly different people,” Germanotta said of the candidates. “One is pure, and he’s a patriot. The other is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected.” Although he admitted that Trump is “abrasive,” Germanotta, who owns Joanne Trattoria on the Upper West Side, said his business boomed under the previous administration. “I’m not voting for people,” Germanotta said, explaining that Trump’s appeal is his policies (although, in the next breath, he again called Trump a “patriot”). Germanotta’s politics could make for tension at the dinner table—his daughter, the “Paparazzi” singer, has historically supported Democrats, although she has yet to endorse Harris. It’s worth noting, though, that she waited until the day before the election to publicly back Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.