Jail Officer Swears Her Confederate Flag Prom Dress Isn’t Racist
BELL OF THE BALL
A cop in Missouri has given a rather dubious explanation after a photo emerged of her wearing a Confederate flag dress to her senior prom in 2013. Sgt. Samantha Bell, a graduate of Wellington-Napolean High School, has worked with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office for five years. Sheriff Kerrick Alumbaugh told The Kansas City Star that he had discussed Bell’s past sartorial choice with her, adding “Our employee advises she was in no way making a racial statement by wearing this dress. She was simply stating her southern heritage in memory of her deceased Grandmother.” He also claimed they’d never received any complaints about Bell’s behavior while working with the department. Bell’s mother, Holly Pierce, told The Star she made the shiny red dress herself, and also thought there was nothing racist about it. The flag has been labeled a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.