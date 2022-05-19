Church Shooting Suspect Mailed Humongous Diary to Newspaper

CHEAT SHEET
Investigators trying to pin down a motive for the deadly mass shooting at a California church have a lot of reading to do. The suspect, David Chou, sent a seven-volume document titled “Diary of an Independence-Destroying Angel” to a Chinese newspaper in Los Angeles before the attack that left one dead and five wounded. Authorities have said that Chou, a Las Vegas security guard who was born in Taiwan to Chinese parents, harbored personal and political resentment against the Taiwanese people. On Sunday, authorities say, he entered the Laguna Woods church, planted explosive devices and bags of ammunition, chained and super-glued the doors, and started shooting. Church members then tackled him and held him for police.