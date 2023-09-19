Lahaina’s Historic Banyan Tree, Burnt by Wildfires, Grows New Leaves
A NEW HOPE
The 150-year-old, 60-foot-tall banyan tree that was burned during the Maui wildfires in Lahaina last month has begun to sprout new green leaves. The flames destroyed entire neighborhoods, killed at least 97 people, and left 31 still missing and unidentified, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. At the time, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said the tree was “just about the only thing left” standing and gave the town hope. Just days after the fires, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser talked to expert Steve Nimz, who “found no significant signs of singeing, charring, or cracking on the main trunk or most of its more than 40 aerial roots.” On Monday, Maui’s Department of Land and Natural Resources shared a clip on Instagram revealing new leaves. Local arborists had been working to aid in the banyan tree’s recovery, caring for its soil and giving it nutrient-rich “tree-loving soup.”