These Men’s Joggers Are The Lounge Pants Every Guy Deserves
Men’s loungewear just got a major upgrade in the form of Lahgo, a companion brand to Lunya, one of my favorite loungewear brands for women. What makes Lahgo so interesting is that so much of men’s loungewear, whether it’s joggers or pajama sets, is just plain boring. It’s either elastic ankle Hanes sweatpants or flannel, shapeless bottoms. Lahgo adds a fashion-forward approach to their loungewear, something their sister brand Lunya does so well.
My boyfriend swears by the Restore Joggers, made with cotton, elastane, and Celliant Polyester, which uses infrared technology to help ease muscle pain. They’re soft but supportive and fit his legs the way a pant should, tight but not restrictive. He wears them constantly and then complains when they’re in the wash.
Lahgo just launched a full silk pajama set, for those that want something even more elevated. The best part is that it’s the same washable silk as Lunya’s cult-favorite styles. They even have underwear and robes to complete the look. Lahgo offers the antithesis to those sweatpants you’ve kept just because you have nothing else to wear on Sunday mornings. These are joggers you can pair with a T-shirt and sneakers and wear out and about with ease.
