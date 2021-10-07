CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Woman in Coma After Diving Into Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Puppy
90% BURNED
Read it at The Daily Mail
A 20-year-old dental assistant has been placed in a medically induced coma after suffering extensive burns attempting to save her puppy from a thermal spring in Yellowstone National Park. The water of Maiden’s Grave Spring clocks in at a scalding 190 degrees Fahrenheit, and Laiha Slayton endured burns on 90 percent of her body before her father pulled her out, burning himself in the process. The Shih Tzu, named Rusty, reportedly escaped from Slayton’s car as she searched for a leash then fell into the hot spring out of shock after singing its foot. She dove in after it. Slayton was airlifted to a hospital, and the dog was taken to a veterinarian, but it did not survive.