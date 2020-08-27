Lake Charles Chemical Plant Fire Amid Hurricane Laura Forces Area to Shelter in Place

Read it at The Weather Channel
Dangerous smoke was billowing out of a chemical plant that caught fire just outside Lake Charles, Louisiana, near the center of Hurricane Laura’s wrath, The Weather Channel reported. The cities of Westlake, Moss Bluff, and Sulphur have all ordered residents to shelter in place from the latest terrifying threat as they continued to brace for the effects of a massive surge wrought by a historic storm. A regional CBS affiliate confirmed the fire was at BioLab, a facility that makes chemicals for pool cleaning like Trichloroisocyanuric acid.