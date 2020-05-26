County Exec Tells Lake of the Ozarks Partiers to Quarantine

Read it at KMOV
Images of mask-less crowds frolicking at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over the holiday raised hackles across the pandemic-scarred nation. Now, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is telling anyone who was there they should self-quarantine for two weeks or until they test negative for COVID-19—and he’s asking employers to question workers coming back from the three-day weekend. “This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Page said in a statement on Monday.