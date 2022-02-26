Break-In Bear Known as ‘Hank the Tank’ Has ACCOMPLICES

CHEAT SHEET
The 500-pound bear nicknamed Hank the Tank and blamed for a rash of break-ins in the Lake Tahoe area was not acting alone. California officials report that DNA reveals at least three bears were responsible for the home invasions, and they are now looking for all of them in an effort to tag and track them. “Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts,” the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. In the meantime, the officials say, humans can help avoid unpleasant interactions with hungry bears by securing their food and trash properly.