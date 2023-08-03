Lake Tahoe ‘Foot Fondler’ Suspect Nabbed by Cops After Bizarre Break-Ins
REAL WEIRD
A suspect has been arrested in the bizarre case of a man who broke into at least two homes in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and “fondled” their feet while they slept. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, through “forensic techniques,” adding he was a suspect in a number of other crimes across the local area, including stealing women’s shoes and trespassing. His crimes appeared to be escalating, authorities said. “During the early morning hours between July 1-3, 2023, an adult male entered two Stateline resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors,” a statement read. “Once inside, he positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet. Once awake the females confronted the male subject and he fled the scene.” Gonzales faces two counts of burglary and two counts of battery for his alleged Lake Tahoe break-ins.