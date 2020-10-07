Lakers Move Within One Win of First Championship Since 2010 After Seeing Off Heat in Game 4

Read it at USA Toda
The Los Angeles Lakers turned around a sloppy first-half performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night to see off the Miami Heat and move within one win of their first championship in a decade. The Lakers topped the Heat 102-96 in Orlando to pull ahead to a 3-1 series lead. With Game 5 on Friday, the Lakers are on the verge of winning their first championship since 2010 and 17th overall, which would tie them with the Boston Celtics for most in NBA history. LeBron James starred with 28 points for the Lakers, and he said after the crucial victory: “We understand what’s at stake ... The job is not done. Not yet. But they’re on the brink.”