Two Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Arrested in Hong Kong in Another Blow to City’s Freedoms
‘COMPLETELY UNREASONABLE’
Two pro-democracy lawmakers are among 16 people arrested in Hong Kong for their involvement in anti-government protests. The arrests, which happened Wednesday morning, appear to be part of a growing crackdown by the police on the city’s political opposition. Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui, who are both members of the city’s Legislative Council, were arrested for their attendance at an anti-government protest in the Tuen Mun district last year, according to their political party. Lam is also accused of rioting in connection with an attack in which he was targeted by a mob in a subway station. Wu Chi-wai, chairman of the Democratic Party, told The New York Times: “Lam Cheuk-ting has been turned from a plaintiff to a defendant, and Ted Hui has been arrested after carrying out the duties of a legislator. This is a completely unreasonable situation and should be condemned.” Earlier this year, Beijing imposed a new security law in Hong Kong that outlawed secession, sedition, and subversion.