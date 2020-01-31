Lamar Alexander: ‘No Need for More Evidence’ in Impeachment Trial
Sen. Lamar Alexander came out firmly against calling more witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday night, declaring “no need for more evidence.” The Tennessee Republican’s announcement, which came ahead of a Friday vote on whether to hear new evidence in the Senate trial, dashed Democrats’ hopes of convincing at least four GOP senators to back their calls for more witnesses. It also seems all but certain to lead to a speedy acquittal for Trump. “I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander said in a statement. Shortly before he announced his decision, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she would vote in support of calling more witnesses. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has also expressed support for calling witnesses, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL), another key swing vote, has not yet announced her decision.