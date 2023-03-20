2 Injured in Shooting at High School in Arlington, Texas
TRAGIC
A school shooting rocked the Dallas suburb of Arlington on Monday morning, injuring two students and sending Lamar High School into lockdown. According to police, shots were fired before class started at around 7 a.m., with the shooter being apprehended outdoors without entering any buildings on campus. “The scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet, adding that students would be bused to a reunification center where they could meet their parents. Both of the victims—a boy and a girl under the age of 17—were hospitalized after the shooting, with the boy in critical condition and the girl facing what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect, who was confirmed to be a student under the age of 17. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.