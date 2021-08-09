Lamar Jackson Still Won’t Commit to Vax After Getting COVID Twice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deflected questions about whether he’d get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19 for a second time.
Despite being “heartbroken” upon learning his diagnosis, the National Football League’s former MVP claimed that his decision on whether or not to get the jab is “personal” and will be between his family and team doctors.
“I’m focused on getting better right now,” said Jackson. “I can’t dwell on that right now.”
The NFL recently released a memo that said it would not make players get the vaccine, but warned if games can’t be rescheduled due to outbreaks, the team with the outbreak will forfeit the game and be assigned a loss. Teams may also be forced to cover financial losses from the forfeited games as well as be subject to additional punishment from the commissioner.