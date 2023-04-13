Junior High Students Circulate ‘Inappropriate Photo’ of School Staff Member Via AirDrop

Read it at Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Students circulated an “inappropriate photo” of a school employee after discovering it on a school-issued device Monday, the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports. A Lamar Junior High School student accessed the device—which was logged into the staff member’s personal iCloud account—after entering a staff member’s office, and then proceeded to share the image using AirDrop and social media, a school district spokesperson told the outlet. The Star-Telegram did not release any details on the contents of the photo.